Funeral services are set for 92 year old MaryAnne Rumley of Osceola.

Services will be held at 11 a.m, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. The family will be present to greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m Thursday, February 1 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

A live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Mary’s tribute wall beginning at 11 a.m., Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the Clarke County Auxiliary. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com