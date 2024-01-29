Carol Ashby

Carol Sue Ashby, daughter of Lowell Martin Pool and Doris Mae (Timpleton) Pool, was born on February 23, 1945, in Indianola, Iowa and passed away from this life on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Vista Wood Care Center in Ottumwa, Iowa at the age of 78.

Carol grew up in the Spring Hill area and graduated from Spring Hill High School. She graduated from Iowa Methodist Hospital Nursing School and worked many years as a nurse. Carol was united in marriage to Bobby Gene Ashby on January 5, 1964, in Nebraska, and their union was blessed with seven children and many foster children.

Carol was a very dedicated and caring nurse. She worked for the Clarke County Hospital and Clinic for Dr. Wilkens and Dr. Patterson and others. She enjoyed taking care of children and helping with family and friends as needed. She enjoyed canning and sewing and going camping with her family. She attended the Full Gospel Church and helped with their food pantry.

Preceding Carol in death were her husband, Bobby Gene Ashby; sons, Bruce Schraven and David Frees, parents, Lowell and Doris Pool.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, son, Danny Grant (Chris) Ashby of Bloomfield; son, Frank (Tammy) Ashby of Murray; daughter, Angelia (Chuck) Reed of Lakeland, FL; daughter, Kelli (Dan) Ritter of Murray; son, Danny (Brandy) Schraven of Murray; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Tom (Ronda) Pool of Sully; sister, Dee (Jim) Ashby of Winterset; numerous foster children whom she loved dearly; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 29 evening at Kale Funeral Home, funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Private burial will be in the Union Cemetery next to her husband Bob.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Carol’s tribute wall beginning at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Osceola Full Gospel Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com