James Thomas Hitt, 70, of Woodburn, Iowa passed away on Dec. 7, 2023. Jim was born on Dec. 4, 1953 in Corydon, Iowa, the third of nine children born to Duane and Reva (Snook) Hitt.

Jim grew up on the family farm near Leroy, and at the age of 15 lost his left arm in a baler accident. This probably changed the course of his life, but he overcame the obstacles it caused for him.

Jim attended Mormon Trail Community School, graduating in 1972. He was an exceptional math student and may still hold the record at Mormon Trail for the two-mile run.

After high school, he attended Graceland College, and Iowa State University where he earned a business administration degree. Jim painted houses during the summer to pay his way through college. After college, Jim served as Comptroller of Currency for the Federal Reserve in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim met Roxanne Matlack at the airport during his travels. They were married in 1978 in Wichita, Kansas.

Jim went on to serve as vice president of the trust department at the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, Nebraska, handling investments. During this time, he also earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Jim’s marriage dissolved in 1989 and he moved to Omaha and continued his work in the investment industry.

In the early 90′s, Jim moved back to the Woodburn area and began to build his home with the help of his father and his brother, Steve. From 1995 to 2014 Jim worked at Firestone Tire in Des Moines. Jim married Tammy Johnson in 1995 in Osceola. They became guardians of Tom and Revae Hitt in 2001 and the family worked together operating a chuck wagon, a truck farm and The Painted Lady bed and breakfast in Blythedale, Missouri until their divorce in 2014.

In his retirement years Jim started a logging business along with Tom as his apprentice. In Jim’s spare time he would travel the country playing the harmonica at venues along the way. He loved reporting that he had played “harp” with various well-known musicians. Jim had a great love of the outdoors which involved fishing and hunting trips with family, riding motorcycles and most recently traveling with his special friend, Carol.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Reva Hitt and nephews, Jeff Hitt, and Travis Jelsma.

Jim is survived by his special companion, Carol O’Call, of Osceola; Tom Hitt and children Elizabeth and Atlas of Osceola; Gabrielle Hitt (Josh Middleton) and children Annie, Scarlet, and Violet of Columbia, MO; siblings, David (Kathy) Hitt of Woodburn, Steve (Kathy) Hitt of Weldon, Beth (Joe) Stearns of Lacona, Sheryl Powders of Osceola, Carol (Dan) Jelsma of Osceola, Carolyn (Tim) Stroup of Leon, Beverly (Norman) Skinner of Osceola, Walter (Monica) Hitt of Derby, along with many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

His family remembers him as an insanely hard worker and incredible at everything he did. He would drop everything to come and help them when needed. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be terribly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life was held 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15th, at the Woodburn Community Center.