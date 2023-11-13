John Winslow Allison was born in Osceola, Iowa on October 6, 1948 to Charles Allison Jr. and Mary (Winslow) Allison. John passed away from complications of diabetes after several years of declining health on Nov. 10, 2023 at the Manorcare Health Service facility in Citrus Heights, CA.

John grew up in Osceola where he was an active member of St. Bernards Catholic church, various youth sports activities and enjoyed being a life guard at Robinson’s Community swimming pool. John attended Clarke Community schools and graduated from CCHS in 1967. He was involved with many activities while in high school including track, football, Homecoming Court and Student Body President his senior year. John was never happier than when he was on the football field and he returned several times to play in alumni games.

After high school John attended The University of Iowa graduating in 4 years with a BA in Business while being active in the Delta Upsilon fraternity. John remained a Hawkeye fan for the rest of his life. During his time in Iowa City, John married his high school sweetheart, Beth McMath. John and Beth had one daughter, Amanda Catherine.

After college John started his career in the music industry. John’s first job was in Des Moines and he subsequently earned promotions to incrementally larger areas, first to Kansas City, then St. Louis, Dallas and finally Los Angeles. In LA John had responsibility for the West Coast for Warner Brothers, Electra & Atlantic records. In his capacity as sales manager John met some of the biggest rock bands in the music industry from the 70′s, 80′s and 90′s. He was proud of the gold records in his office. As the record industry changed John transitioned into video sales.

John touched many people along the way and had a large personality. When email became popular John’s address was “still rocken john”. He probably still is.