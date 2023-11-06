Steven “Smitty” Smith

Steven “Smitty” Wayne Smith, son of Robert Wayne and Betty Helen (Cooley) Smith was born August 15, 1948 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa at 75 years of age.

Steve has been a lifelong resident of Osceola, he graduated from Osceola High School. He served in the US Army and the Army Reserves. Steve was united in marriage to Edith Jacqueline Haiar September 25, 1995 in Osceola.

Steve worked many years for Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 2010. He and Edie enjoyed going camping and fishing at Pulpit Rock Campground in Decorah, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger, and playing golf and cards with friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Smith and Edie Smith.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory; sons Kevin Smith and Ken (Jeannie) Smith all of Punta Gorda, FL, step-son Greg (Theresa) Halmagyi of Sandwich, IL, step-son Joey Halmagyi of Ames, step-daughter Stacy Halmagyi of Aurora, IL, three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was entrusted to Kale Funeral Home and burial of his cremains will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations to EveryStep Hospice, or the Iowa Methodist Oncology Department. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com