Jerry Ketcham

Jerry Duane Ketcham, son of Virgil and Evelyn (Little) Ketcham was born November 21, 1941 in Perry, Iowa and passed from this life, suddenly, Sunday, October 29, 2023 at his home in Osceola at 81 years of age.

Jerry grew up in Perry and graduated from Perry High School.He was united in marriage to Judy Kathryn Wilkins on October 27, 1973 at Hill Top Church in Redfield, and two daughters blessed this union.

Jerry worked many years for Oscar Meyer, later called IBP in Perry. Judy and Jerry Moved to Osceola and Jerry worked for Lakeside Casino until his retirement. He enjoyed dancing and drawing, he was a big Cubs fan and enjoyed going to the Iowa Cubs games any chance he got. Jerry enjoyed spoiling his family, going fishing and was an animal lover. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Those relatives who preceded Jerry in death were his wife, Judy Kathryn Ketcham, parents, Evelyn and Virgil Ketcham, son-in-law, Jeff Brandhorst, grandson, Cade Summers, brother, Stelva Ketcham, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Darlene Wilkins, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Junior Bailey, niece, Shelly Haley, and nephew, Robert Bailey.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Penny Lynn Brandhorst of Osceola, daughter, Lisa (Tim A.) Summers of MO, grandchildren, Dani (Kale) Anderson of Denver, IA, Brittany (Jacob) Gibbs of Crestview, FL, Ally Jo (Dalton) Dunn of North Carolina, Shelby (Kevin) Webster, Paige Foster, Raven Foster, Brandon Foster, Remi K Summers, Morgan Summers, great grandchildren, Jaden Anderson, Brody Anderson, Brooklyn Gibbs, Ryder Gibbs, Madison Gibbs, Dylan K. Gibbs, Joey Lynn Gibbs, Emery Webster, Hadrian Foster, Charlotte Foster, Isabelle Foster, Leola Turner, Bonnie Turner, step-grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Brandhorst of California, Autumn (Luke) Ricker of Maryland, Alex Brandhorst of Virginia,step-great grandchildren, Kaylee and Isaac Ricker, sister, Jackie (Bill) Hodge, brother-in-law, Steve (Marilyn) Wilkins, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was entrusted to Kale Funeral Home in Osceola and a Celebration of His Life is being planned for a later date.

