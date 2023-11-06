Janna Stubbs

Janna May (Schaffer) Stubbs was born on May 5, 1950 to Stanley and Geraldine (Young) Shaffer of Osceola, Iowa. She passed into the arms of Jesus on September 29, 2023.

Janna grew up in Osceola, Iowa and moved to Des Moines with her husband and children in 1967. She resided in the Saylorville area of Des Moines ever since. She earned a degree from DMACC and worked for Principal and Wells Fargo until retirement in 2021. She loved gardening, visiting with friends and family, and helping whenever she could. Jana’s easy smile and infectious laughter filled the room anywhere she went. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend to many and will be sorely missed.

Janna is survived by her brother, Bret Shaffer of Leon, Iowa, her son, Rob (Sarah) Stubbs of Colfax, her daughter, Sonya Stubbs of Des Moines, her grandchildren, Sonya (Luke Summy) Behle of Martinsdale, Ryan (Bridget Baumgarten) Stubbs of Des Moines, Kaylee (Austin) Marchant of Norwalk, Shayna Stubbs of Ankeny and Ezekiel Stubbs of Colfax. She is also survived by her great grandchildren (Tatum Behle, Sarah Jones-Stubbs, Aria Davila, and Henry Marchant) and many other close friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Dwan Franks and grandson Isaiah Strubbs.

Graveside Services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Saturday November 4, 2023, at 10:00 am with Pastor Steve Hill officiating.Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.