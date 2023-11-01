Elizabeth Loraine Brimm

Elizabeth Loraine (Horton) Brimm was born March 25, 1933 in Woodburn, Iowa at the home of her grandparents, Sam and Frona (Ritchey) Hoover. She was the second child of Harry and Velma (Hoover) Horton. She had two siblings, Betty Lou Horton (Webb) and Robert Eugene Horton. Loraine died on Oct. 28, 2023 at the age of 90.

Loraine attended school in Osceola, except for two years in Donnellson, Iowa, during WWII, when her father and mother worked at a munitions factory in Burlington.

Loraine graduated from Osceola High School in 1951 and worked as the overnight telephone operator in Osceola. She married Richard James Brimm, oldest child of Faye and Vica (Snell) Brimm on Nov. 29, 1952 at the Christian Church in Osceola. Four children - three boys and one girl - blessed this union. They were married for 57 years until Richard passed away July 8, 2010.

After their marriage, the couple farmed outside of Weldon for 40 years.

Loraine worked at Furnas Electric for 20 years as a pressure switch assembler. After retirement, she and Richard moved to Weldon where she was the town librarian. The couple then moved to Osceola.

Loraine loved to read, cook and sew. Her greatest joy was watching the expansion of her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Loraine leaves to mourn her loss: James (Judy Hull) of Creston, Daniel (Shari Woosley) of Garden Grove, Samuel (Sue Chumbley) of Weldon, and Kristina (Stacy Fenton) of Osceola; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, sister Betty Lou (Horton) Webb, her parents and in-laws.