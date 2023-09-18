September 18, 2023

Adrian Jones

Adrian Jones

Adrian Jones

Adrian Jones, age 73 of Osceola, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.  

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kale Funeral Home. A Celebration of His Life and a Bonfire will be Saturday at the family home starting at 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date.

Complete obituary information will updated when available.