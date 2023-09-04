Eldon Binning

Eldon Ralph Binning, age 90, of Leon, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Lizzie Odessa (Watson) Binning, was born October 31, 1932, in Decatur County, Iowa. He died at the Southern Hills Specialty Care Center in Osceola, Iowa on Sunday, August 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Eldon grew up and attended school in Decatur County, Iowa and graduated from Leon High School in 1951. He enlisted into the United States Navy and entered his service on February 26, 1952. He was honorably discharged on February 23, 1956. He returned to Decatur County to farm with his dad. He later met his future wife, Doris Dee Warren. They were married on February 7, 1958, in the Brethren Church in Leon. They were blessed with four children, Arlon, Barbara, Carma, and Douglas, and raised them on the farm. He loved taking care of his cattle and the farm life. It was a sad day when Eldon retired and sold his cattle due to suffering a stroke on August 29, 2015.

Eldon served his community in many ways. Over the years he was on the Central Decatur School Board, SIRWA Board, Veterans Affairs Board, and the Cattlemen Board. In 2019, he was awarded the National Cattleman Award. He was also a member of the Cowl-Scott American Legion Post #80 in Leon. A highlight of his life was going on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Eldon and Doris were members of the Leon Brethren Church then the Independent Bible Church which became the Leon Bible Church, and finally attended New Salem Baptist Church until they were unable to go.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Leona Lundy and husband, Russell; and brother, Gordon Binning and wife, Barbara. Survivors include his wife, Doris Binning; children, Arlon & Teresa Binning of Roland, Barb Binning and companion, Scott Walters, of Arlington, Virginia, Carma Binning of Leon, and Doug Binning of Urbandale; four grandchildren, Dana & Ryan Baber, Anthony & Donna Binning, Wendy Binning, and Austin Binning; three great grandchildren, Kayden, Kolby, and Kyler Baber; brother, Don Binning of Honolulu, Hawaii; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 with Pastor Terry D. Roberts officiating. Burial was in the Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Iowa.