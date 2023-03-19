Mary Blair passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023 at The Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa. She was 84.

Mary Ann Davis was born on September 28, 1938 in Kent, Iowa to George Daryl and Ruby Maxine (Moore) Davis. She attended Thayer High School. She married Larry Lafferty in May 1956. Larry and Mary had three children; Carolyn, Alice, and William. The family spent much of their life on a farm south of Murray. A few years after Larry’s passing in 1989, Mary married Max Blair. They spent many happy years on a farm south of New Virginia, Iowa.

Mary worked hard on the farm. She always had a large garden and was proud of the food she produced for her family. In earlier years, Mary worked part time at the Osceola Sale Barn. Later, she was a dedicated employee in the office of Robinson’s True Value.

Surviving are: children; Carolyn and Gary Garnaas of Bettendorf, Alice Carson of Westcliffe CO, and William and Mary Lafferty of Des Moines, grandchildren; Ashley, Julie, Jeremy, Aaron, Jessica, and Austin, 14 great grandchildren and one on the way, siblings; Helen Smith, Nancy Mateer, James Davis, Steven Davis, Susan Howard, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, step-dad Floyd Vorrath, husbands Larry and Max, and two nephews.

Kale Funeral Home in Osceola is handling arrangements. Mary will be buried in the Hopeville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family or to your local food bank.