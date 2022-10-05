Max Blair of Osceola, Iowa passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Max was born in rural Clarke county to Bill and Edith Blair. Max grew up going to school and lived his entire life in rural Clarke county. Max met and married Marilyn Frost. They had many happy years together until her passing from cancer in 1988. Max found love again when he married Mary Lafferty in the early 90′s, and they were married until his passing.

Max worked for Simpson College for many years and was a major contributor to the beautiful lawn and landscape of the campus. He was also a painter on the weekends and every drive with him, he would point out the house, barn or building he painted, when he painted it and how many gallons of paint it took. This also included a critique about the owners hospitality and kindness, or lack thereof. He loved to hunt and fish and family vacations worked around a fishing trip to Canada or Florida, depending on the season. Many memories were made sitting at the kitchen table drinking his beloved coffee with a rat terrier or two by his side.

Max loved animals, especially his cows and would off and on keep a menagerie of pets. He raised everything from wolves to deer, fortunately, not at the same time.

Max is survived by his wife Mary (Lafferty) Blair of Davenport, Iowa, Daughter Lisa Blair of Des Moines, Iowa, Son-by-love Rocky (Pam) Roberts of New Virginia, Iowa. Four Grandchildren Elizabeth (Travis) Countryman, Clayton Reinholdt, Tori (Cody) Virchow, and Tyler Roberts. Three Great-Grandchilden; Lyla Countryman, Natalie Countryman, and Landon Roberts. He also leaves to cherish his memory, many special nieces and nephews, as well as friends and neighbors that were part of his rural farm living.

Max was preceded in death by his infant son Jerry Dean Blair, first wife Marilyn Blair, parents Bill and Edith Blair, brothers Billy and Kenny Blair, sisters Evelyn Bartholomew and Joanne Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagle’s Club on Sunday, October 9th at 12:30 pm.