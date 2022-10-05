Marian Barnard

Marian Lucille Barnard, daughter of Harley Alexander and Ethel Marie (Williamson) Ramsey was born April 20, 1929 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, September 30, 2022 at Copper Shores Village at 93 years of age.

Marian grew up on a farm near Osceola and graduated with the Class of 1947 from Osceola High School. During high school, Marian was active in 4H, showing cattle and other projects, she showed at some large cattle shows, including The American Royal, Kansas City, and Ak-Sar-Ben. Marian was united in marriage to Eldon Theodore Barnard on May 31, 1953 at her parents home. They were blessed with two children, Randy and Beverly. Marian and Eldon lived on their farm near New Virginia, Marian worked as a secretary for Iowa Southern Utilities before her children were born, and later worked for Robinson’s for over 10 years. She was a farm wife and helped when needed on the farm, she always had a large garden and canned many of the things she grew. Marian raised chickens and sold eggs, she was a 4H leader and active with her kids activities. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting and really enjoyed bowling in many leagues for over 50 years. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Marian was a member of the Cheery Pals Neighborhood Club, First Christian Church in Osceola and The Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary.

Those relatives who preceded Marian in death were her husband, Eldon Barnard, parents, Harley and Ethel Ramsey, granddaughter, Rachel Renae Barnard, and brother, Joe Roy Ramsey.

Marian leaves to cherish her memory; son, Randy and his wife Tammy Barnard of New Virginia, IA, daughter, Beverly Barnard of Pleasant Hill, IA, grandchildren, Andrew, Adam and Nicole Barnard as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Thursday October 6, 2022 at 10:30 am with Rev. Amy Johnson officiating.

Visitation was Wednesday, October 5, with family greeting friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Marian’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Thursday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided later

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com