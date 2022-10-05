Darl Kemp (Joe) Reynolds, son of Virgil Reynolds and Osa Meeker Reynolds was born January 2, 1923 in Warren County, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Clarke County Hospital at 99 years of age.

Joe didn’t finish school but got his diploma by the GED equivalency program. Joe had been deferred from the draft because he was farming with his dad, but he surprised everyone when he came home one day and announced that he had enlisted in the Navy. He went on to serve his country during World War II in the Philippine Islands, attaining the rank of Gunner’s Mate Third Class in the United States Navy.

Shortly after returning home from military duty, Joe was united in marriage to Francelia J. Nine on August 18, 1946 in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. This union was blessed with three children, Beckey, Sandra Kay who was stillborn, and Renita.

Following their marriage, Joe and Francelia lived in Des Moines for a few months before they bought a house in Indianola. They commuted to Des Moines where Francelia worked for an insurance company. Joe was employed by Burch Cracker Company then Concrete Materials. In 1950, Joe and Francelia moved to her family’s farm and Joe began helping his father-in-law on the farm. In 1957 Joe managed the Phillips 66 gas station on the 4 Corners in Osceola. He then purchased the Sinclair Gas station and bulk delivery service. He spent 14 years in both positions and then went to work for the US Post Office. He was a city carrier for eight years and finished his career as Postmaster at Weldon, Iowa where he retired in 1990

Through the years, Joe was a member of Davis-Pence American Legion Post #69 in Osceola and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Osceola. In 2009, Joe had the opportunity to travel to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C on the first Honor Flight from Iowa.

Joe was very proud of his yard and flowers and also enjoyed gardening. However, his greatest joys came from the time he was able to share with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those relatives who preceded Joe in death were his father, Virgil Reynolds, mother, Osa Meeker Reynolds, daughter, Sandra Kay Reynolds, brothers, Judd (Amelia)Reynolds, Meeker (Gloria) Reynolds, Burdette (Ramona) Reynolds, Clyde (Marie) Reynolds; sisters, Pauline Reynolds and Doris (Plenith) Messenger.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Francelia Reynolds of Osceola, IA, daughters, Beckey Grubb of O’Fallon, MO and Renita (David) Monkelien of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Ben (Lauren) Grubb of Edmond, OK, Jonathan (Colette) Grubb of Manchester, MO and Joseph Monkelien of Sioux Falls, SD; great-grandchildren, Lynlee Grubb, Vivienne Grubb and Ryder Grubb; his beloved dog, Molly as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Visitation was held Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Graveside services with military rites were Monday, October 1, 11:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola

Interment will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial bench on the Osceola square.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com