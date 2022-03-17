Donna Lorraine Klein passed away 3/9/2022 from advanced stage Alzheimer’s at Southern Hills Specialty Care Center in Osceola, Iowa.Donna was born 6/19/1942 to Harry and Charlotte Janes in Webster City, Iowa where she was raised and graduated High School in 1960. She married John Philip (Jack) Klein on 07/15/1966 and they were blessed with 3 daughters: Tammy, Maryann, and Jennifer. They farmed in Webster City, Macksburg and Weldon before settling in Murray Iowa. Donna was busy daily, keeping her husband Jack on track with his Trucking Business, and keeping the farm in order. After Jack passed away, she moved to Indianola and enjoyed walking and shopping with her new neighbors.

Donna is survived by her Daughters: Tammy (Dan) Dykstra, Maryann (Bruce) McCuddin, Jennifer (Sam Zarate) Klein. Grandchildren: Jill Williams and TJ (Lela Bales) Williams, Jake McCuddin and Brooklyn (Jarod Heims) McCuddin. Brothers: Richard Janes and Roger Janes. Donna was preceded in death by her Husband Jack, Parents, and her Sister Charlene Rockow.A Private Graveside Service for both Jack and Donna Klein will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.