Carl Shields

Carl Joseph “Joe” Shields was born on December 14, 1930, to Nelson Bay and Goldie Pearl (Briner) Shields on the home farm near Grand River, Iowa and was the fourth of eight children. His family moved around often when he was growing up, so he attended several different country schools before returning and graduating from Grand River High School in 1949. After graduation, he went to work in Humeston, Iowa at a turkey farm.

On January 27, 1951, he was united in marriage to Ramadean Ellen McGraw. To this union, four children were born: Michael Joseph, Thomas Edward, Jerold Ray and Mary Ann. After he and Ramadean were wed, Joe went to work for Van Ritchie for about six years followed by a short stint at Stuck Farms. He then began work at Stuck and Ireland Quarries near Grand River. Those quarries were then bought out by E.I. Sargent, which was eventually acquired by Martin Marietta. He worked at 10 different quarries located in Iowa, Missouri & Nebraska throughout his tenure. He retired in 2007 after 50 years to the day in the quarry business, while never calling in sick or losing any time due to injuries.Most days he went to the quarry in the dark and came home in the dark, working overtime to provide for his family. He farmed alongside his wife, Ramadean, during their 71 years of marriage. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending his kids/grandkids sporting events, and was an avid cribbage player. He was a hard and firm man but fair and honest to a fault. Joe loved his entire family more than anything in this world, and he will be remembered for his hard work ethic and his story telling.Preceding Joe in death were his beloved wife, Ramadean, just five weeks ago; parents, Nelson and Pearl Shields; his sisters, Betty Wetzler, Alice Herrold & Hazel Newton; and brothers, Edgar Shields & Jack Shields.Surviving him are his children, Mike (Sherry) Shields of Grand River, Tom (Karen) Shields of Grinnell, IA, Jerry Shields of Grand River, Mary Gent (Mike Von Ahsen) of Waterloo, IA; 17 grandchildren, Sondra, Joshua, Caleb, Jamiel, Miranda, Ezra, Jacob, Devin, Rachael, Leah, Shawna, Tori, Kristin, Nichole, Ashley, Paul, Aaron & their spouses; 22 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); sisters, Cleone (Tom) Woughter of Grand River and Virginia (Steve) Howard of Cheyenne, WY; sister-in-law, Beth Shields of Lamoni, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long time family friends, John & Carol Klein.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade – O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, with burial in the Grand River Cemetery. Family receiving friends visitation will be held on Saturday, 9:30 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Open visitation is Friday, 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorials may be directed to the Grand River Community Center OR the Murray Recreation Complex.