Viola Jones

Viola Faye Jones, 91, of Van Wert Iowa, passed away peacefully in Covington, Georgia on March 2, 2022, at 1:53 a.m., surrounded by her family. Viola, born September 14, 1930, to Hoyle Raymond and Ruth Ellen (Barnett) Simmerman at Van Wert, Iowa immediately brought joy and laughter into the world.

Viola was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth and we were blessed to have had her as the head of our family.

In 1947, she married David Elsworth Jones and together they went on to have two sons, William Jones from Marceline, Missouri and Jerry Jones from Covington, Georgia, who she referred to as the “loves of her life.” Viola was a wonderful loving mother who gave her all to her family. She was a mother to many, a grandmother to hundreds and a sister or friend to anyone who knew her. We will never be able to fill the space she has left behind.

Viola would snow bird every winter in Covington, Georgia with her son, Jerry. In 2020, when COVID hit, she remained and never returned to Van Wert. She spent her free time reading, playing cards, and putting puzzles together. Viola would never turn down a game of cards, as it was her favorite past time.

While in Georgia, she was a member of Calvary Community Church in Conyers, with Pastor, and close friend, Tim Walden (Angie). In Iowa, she was a member of the Van Wert Assembly of God with Pastor Butch Black (Pamela).

Viola was predeceased by her parents, Hoyle and Ruth Simmerman; husband, David Jones in 2000; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Jones; and sister, Wanda Schuldt.

She is survived by her brother, Wray Simmerman (Kim) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; her sons, William “Bill” Jones and Jerry Jones; her grandchildren, Michael Jones (Carrie) of Celebration, Florida, Matthew Jones (Lisa) of Springfield, Missouri, Jered Jones (Betsy) of Freemont, Iowa, Tammy Klemmer (Matt) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Trinity Ray (Tara) of Iowa City, Iowa; numerous great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Van Wert Assembly of God Church in Van Wert, Iowa on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Van Wert Cemetery. A reception to follow at the Van Wert Community Center. Visitation will be held at Slade-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa on Friday, March 11, 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Van Wert Assembly of God Church or to the Van Wert Cemetery.

There will be a Memorial Service held at Calvary Community Church in Conyers, Georgia on March 26, 2022, at 2 p.m.