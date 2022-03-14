Vernon Leroy McKnight, son of Dwight Vernon McKnight and Zola Irene Cooper McKnight was born May 18, 1945 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Monday, February 28, 2022 at his home in rural Osceola at 76 years of age.

Vernon received his education in Osceola, Iowa where he attended Clarke Community High School graduating in 1963. Vernon served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was in the Navy for close to eight years.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Jean Flanery on January 14, 1967 in Winterset, Iowa and three children, Tim, Chris and Deanna blessed this union.

After returning from his military service, Vern began working at Bridgestone-Firestone in Des Moines. He retired in 1999 after twenty-eight years.

Vern was a member of the Davis-Pence American Legion Post #69 in Osceola and Liberty Restoration Committee. He was an avid sports fan and loved attending and watching his kids and grandkids sporting events over the years. Vern was also a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was a season ticket holder for Iowa Hawkeye football for many years. He enjoyed traveling, boating, watersports and reading.

Those relatives who preceded Vern in death were his parents, Dwight Vernon McKnight and Zola Irene McKnight, father-in-law, Paul Flanery, mother-in-law, Betty Flanery and many aunts and uncles.

Vernon leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Nancy McKnight of Osceola, IA, son, Tim (Lynn) McKnight of Indianola, IA, daughter, Chris (Scott) Wilmeth of Indianola, IA, daughter, Deanna (Dan) Terrell of Ackworth, IA, ; grandchildren, Kenzie (Emma) McKnight, Matt McKnight, Katlyn (Brad) Millison, Doug Wilmeth, Colton Kartchner, Dalton Kartchner, Austin (Aleigha) Kartchner, Taylor Kartchner, great-grandchildren, Roah Millison, Roric Millison, Remi Kartchner and Harleigh Kartchner; brother, Gary (Bev) McKnight of Ankeny, IA; brother-in-law, Dan (Deb) Flanery of Memphis, MO, aunts, Helen McKnight and Betty Downard , numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday March 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Albert officiating.

The family will greet friends from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Kale Funeral Home.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Vern’s tribute wall beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday.

Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery Memorial contributions may be directed to Davis-Pence American Legion Post 69 or EveryStep Hospice of Osceola.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com