Merrill Dorland

Merrill Dean Dorland, son of Ralph and Opal (Crawford) Dorland was born November 26, 1925 in Mercer County, Missouri and passed from this life Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa at 96 years of age.

Merrill grew up in the Princeton, Missouri area and graduated from Princeton High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Ruth Reed on February 24, 1952 in Osceola. They farmed in Alexander, Iowa for 3 years before moving to the New Virginia area where he farmed before moving to their farm west of Osceola in 1969, where they have lived until recently when they moved into Osceola. They were blessed with three children, Cheryl, Ronda, and Kevin.

Merrill was a quiet man... more of an observer than a talker. He may not have had a lot of words to contribute to a conversation, but his eyes let you know that he was listening and enjoying himself.

Merrill liked the outdoors, farming, rock hunting, and walking the timber. He would point out to family with him the different trees and plants. He enjoyed deer hunting with a large group of friends, and when he was no longer able to walk to hunt, he still showed up with his pickup. He was known for his shooting accuracy. Being a rock hound was a great enjoyment, he collected rocks from all over, he especially liked looking for geodes in southeast Iowa. Merrill and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and camping for over 50 years. They wintered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona for the past 30 years. Merrill enjoyed driving and seeing the country. His greatest love was his family, especially grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors. He will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Merrill in death were his parents, Ralph and Opal Dorland, brothers, Max, Clare Jo, and Maurice Dorland.

Merrill leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 70 years, Marilyn Dorland of Osceola, IA, daughter, Cheryl (Ralph) Waterhouse of Fresno, CA, daughter, Ronda (Jim) Audlehelm of Osceola, IA, son, Kevin Leroy Dorland of Osceola, IA, Grandchildren, Lauren (Lance) Bradhurst of Fresno, CA, Brian Waterhouse of Fresno, CA, Seth (Tyra) Audlehelm of Osceola, IA, Luke Audlehelm of Osceola, IA, Katelyn (Kent) Duffy of Guide Rock, NE, and Jacob Dorland of Osceola, IA, great grandchildren, Anson, Wyatt, Harper, and Jase, sister, Betty Neill of Princeton, MO as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home, Wednesday March 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation will be Tuesday with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Kale Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the New Virginia Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Public Television

