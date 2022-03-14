Kathleen Taylor

Kathleen Ann Taylor, daughter of Floyd Leon Henrichs and Agnes Irene (Larsen) Henrichs was born December 2, 1959 in Clarke County, Iowa and passed from this life Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her home in Woodburn, Iowa at the age of 62 from a non-small cell lung cancer even though she never smoked.

Kathy received her education from Clarke Community Schools graduating in 1978. After high school she attended Iowa State University and later received her Masters in Education from Viterbo College in Wisconsin. Kathy spent 38 years teaching math, family consumer sciences, and health at Des Moines Public Schools. She was a 4-H leader for more than 10 years in Clarke County. she was a member of the Woodburn Christian Church in Woodburn, IA where she played piano for church services.

Kathy was united in marriage to Gary Allen Taylor on March 17, 1984 at the Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa and four children were blessed to this marriage, Beth Irene, Keri Faye, Allen Floyd and Ann Michelle.

Kathy was proud beyond words of how their children grew into responsible, caring young adults. She looked forward to any time she could spend with her children and six grandchildren. She was always amazed as they learned to walk and their vocabulary grew, not always understood, but greatly enjoyed. She enjoyed family gatherings at her home any time. At the summertime family gathering she would host 30 plus family members enjoying seeing the family visiting and how the little ones had grown. She would be out in the fields walking whenever she got a chance and taking pictures of what she referred to as God’s creation. Kathy tended a flower garden and a large vegetable garden she said “that was her therapeutic time”. She home canned or froze most everything that wasn’t eaten fresh as she didn’t want anyting to go to waste. Kathy instilled a strong work ethic in her children and the desire to grow vegetables and flowers which is evident at her children’s homes.

Kathy’s parents, Floyd and Irene Henrichs, preceded her in death.

Kathy’s memory is kept alive by her husband Gary Taylor of Woodburn, IA; daughter Beth I.(Blair) Lincoln and their children Elsie, Kelly and Grace of Colesburg, IA; daughter Keri F.(Gary) Ohrt and their children Harrison, Evelyn and DAphne of Corcoran, MN; son Allen Taylor and his friend Tasha Cline of Woodburn, IA; daughter Ann(Jacob) Althaus of Newton, IA; sister Lillian(Ken) Postma and their children Richard, Monica, Daniel and Nathan of Colorado Springs, CO; brother Mike Henrichs of Osceola, IA; sister Colleen Henrichs of Osceola, IA along with many other relatives and friends spread across the country.

Memorials may be sent to: SCICF, Henrichs Fund 705 Ilion Ave. Chariton, IA 50049

This is an educational scholarship.

A celebration of life will be planned during the summer.