Two seek Treasurer seat

With the June 4 primary election nearing, there are two Republican candidates looking to win the Clarke County Treasurer the primary election to have their name on the Nov. 3 ballot - incumbent Jessica Smith and Samantha Horton.

Editor’s note: Both candidates were given the same questions to answer.

Horton

Horton was raised in Clarke County on the Perry Family Farm and worked with her grandparents’ auction business. Except for two years of elementary school spent in Japan where her mother was stationed, Horton attended Clarke Community Schools and graduated in 2006.

After high school, she attended Southwestern Community College where she earned an associates degree in business administration. She then spent a few years at home raising her children and working on the farm.

When her children were older, Horton worked as the Osceola Chamber Main Street events coordinator, and in 2017 began working at the Decatur County Treasurer’s Office. Horton continues to live in Clarke County and raises show/meat goats with her children.

Horton said she is running for Clarke County Treasurer because she loves doing what she does and wants to provide a transparent, welcoming atmosphere for the community she grew up in.

“I am willing to devote my time and love for the community in which I was raised,” Horton said.

Horton’s top three priorities for the office of treasurer will be:

• Having all deputies cross-trained, thereby ensuring that every area of the office can be run smoothly and efficiently even if someone is out of the office

• Make the driver’s license area available for both appointments and walk-ins, ensuring customers are served in a timely manner with all welcome to do business in Clarke County

• Provide updated and additional information to the community about driver’s licenses, motor vehicles, taxes and so forth through print and social media.

With nine years of experience in Decatur County, Horton feels she can step into the role of Clarke County treasurer without any disruptions to service.

“I am quick to find errors and learn any new or challenging things that the DOT may add to the department,” Horton said. “I believe that being honest and transparent with the community is a must. I will ensure... the office will provide the highest level of friendliness, politeness and professionalism that all customers deserve, [and] at the same time ensure that the atmosphere in the office is light and employees have a safe and comfortable environment to openly always communicate with each other and myself.”

Horton asks not just for constituents’ votes, but for their trust in herself and the treasurer staff to work diligently and honestly to be accessible to all customers.

Smith

Smith was born and raised in Osceola and graduated from Clarke Community High School. She later married her high school sweetheart Scott, also a Clarke alum, and they raised their two sons - Carter and Riley - in the town they call home - Osceola.

“Clarke County has been such an important part of our lives, and it’s a place we are proud to continue calling home for years to come,” Smith said.

Smith began her tenure in the Clarke County Treasurer’s office in 2012 as a part-time driver’s license examiner, later becoming fulltime and promoted to first deputy. In 2021, former Clarke County Treasurer Debbie Lynn appointed Smith as her successor upon Lynn’s retirement. Smith ran for and was elected Clarke County treasurer in 2022.

For her top three priorities in the office of treasurer, Smith said operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility and excellence in customer service.

• For operational efficiency, Smith aims to maintain a well-run office by managing staff and resources responsibly while ensuring the office operates effectively within its budget.

• With fiscal responsibility, Smith said she would continue her careful stewardship of public funds, prioritizing transparency, accuracy and accountability in all financial operations.

• She will continue to provide timely, professional and accessible services to all constituents to ensure a positive experience with every interaction.

With deep roots in the community and having served in the treasurer’s office for 15 years, Smith said both shape her commitment to public service.

“Having been raised here and remaining actively involved, I understand the needs of our constituents and the importance of responsive, reliable service. My experience has given me a strong understanding of how the office operates and how local government serves our community,” Smith said. “I remain dedicated to continuing the high standard of service the treasurer’s office has always provided and truly enjoy serving the residents of Clarke County.”

Smith thanks the constituents of Clarke County for their support and asks for their vote June 2, so that the treasurer’s office may continue providing the same high-level of service to everyone.