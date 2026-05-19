Students recognized for academic excellence

WEST DES MOINES – Mallory Page, a senior at Murray Community Schools, and Sophia Davis, a senior at Clarke Community Schools, were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Chris Cournoyer for outstanding academic achievement at the 24th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony on April 26 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 429 high school seniors from across Iowa.

“Supporting Iowa youth and their education is a pillar of Iowa Farm Bureau, and we’re proud of our long history of supporting students in their educational journey knowing they represent the leaders of tomorrow,” IFBF President Brent Johnson said. “From providing more than a half-million dollars in college scholarships annually to our long-time title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony, we’re honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Iowa’s outstanding students.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Cournoyer.

“The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said. “The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this event possible for many years.”

Ninety-eight percent of those recognized participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80% participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 68% of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa. Page participates in both and plans to attend college in Iowa. Davis participates in athletics and plans to attend college outside of Iowa.