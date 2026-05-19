Osceola City Council Acts on Mixed-Use Development for Downtown Square

After action taken by the Osceola City Council at May 5’s meeting, a proposed mixed-use development on Osceola’s historic town square is moving forward. In the meeting, Council approved a resolution of support tied to a Workforce Housing Tax Credit application through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) for the new housing development.

The project, known as The Washington, LLC, is being developed by H&F Development Partners and represents a significant investment in both housing and downtown vitality.

Planned for the corner of Washington and Main, the development combines new residential housing with ground-floor commercial space, an approach city and economic development leaders say directly addresses one of the community’s most pressing needs.

“This is exactly the type of project our employers have been asking for,” said Andrew Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation. “We continue to hear the same message, there is a real need for additional workforce housing. This development brings new, attainable housing options right into the heart of our community.”

According to project materials presented to the City, the development includes 22 residential units, offering a mix of one-, two-, and two plus-bedroom layouts designed to meet the needs of working individuals and families. In addition, roughly 2,500 square feet of new commercial space will be created on the ground floor, opening the door for new businesses to establish a presence on the square.

The development is expected to utilize a combination of public and private tools to move forward, including an application for Workforce Housing Tax Credits through IEDA and redevelopment of a downtown site classified for brownfield or grayfield support. Construction is tentatively planned to begin in Spring 2027, pending approvals and funding.

City officials note the timing of the project aligns closely with the nearing completion of Osceola’s ongoing downtown streetscape project.

“As we wrap up the historic downtown project, this is the kind of next-step visioning that keeps our momentum going,” said Osceola’s Mayor, Thomas Kedley. “We’re not just adding housing, we’re bringing more people downtown, supporting our local businesses, and strengthening the long-term vitality of our historic square.”

Osceola Chamber Main Street, Osceola’s Historic Preservation Committee, and The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) have expressed active support for the project.

“It’s increasingly rare for a community the size of Osceola to see construction of a new building that has the potential to rival the scale, presence, and impact of the historic structure that one stood on this site,” said Ashleigh Eckels, Executive Director of Osceola Chamber Main Street.

Citing its alignment with local workforce housing priorities and the city’s comprehensive development goals, the CCDC is also exploring ways to assist with implementation efforts, including potential solutions to expand parking capacity for both new residents and downtown visitors.

City leadership and staff have played a key role in advancing the project to this stage, particularly in navigating historic zoning considerations and redevelopment opportunities within the downtown district.

With the Council’s vote for the Resolution of Support, the project moves on to compete for state funding assistance, an important step toward bringing new housing and commercial opportunities to Osceola’s town square.

For additional information on the new housing project, contact Osceola City Administrator, Ty Wheeler at Osceola City Hall115 N Fillmore St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2377.