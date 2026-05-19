Murray scholarship winners

Murray seniors had their scholarship night awards program last Wednesday with several seniors receiving scholarships and awards.

Cameron Ashby: Murray Lions Club Scholarship.

Lawson Cleghorn: Southwestern Community College Education Foundation Betts & Beer Construction and Clarke County Development Endowment; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Shields Family Scholarship; TRIO Scholarship.

Teagan Danley: TRIO Scholarship; Red Cords; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship; Helen Burchett Newcomb Memorial Scholarship.

Addison Eckels: Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship; Clarke Electric Co-op; Shields Family Scholarship; Stephenson Family Scholarship; Marilyn Fluckey Scholarship.

Daniel Gard: Red Cords; TRIO Scholarship; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship; Andy Neisemier Memorial Scholarship;.

Keaton Grismore: TRIO Scholarship; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship.

Christopher Halterman-West: TRIO Scholarship.

Brynn Harrison: Jerry & Ingrid Davis Memorial Scholarship.

Keirsten Klein: NHS award; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Jerry & Alice Brown Memorial Scholarship; Murray Lions Club scholarship; Red Cords; Bluegrass All-Conference Academic Award.

Abigail Neisemier: Ronald & Betty Jackson Scholarship; Helen Burchett Newcomb Memorial Scholarship; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Stephenson Family Scholarship.

Mallory Page: Murray Development Corporation Scholarship; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Jerry & Alice Brown Scholarship; Northwest Missouri State Admissions Scholarship Academic Excellence Bearcat Advantage Scholarship; IHSAA Governor Scholar Award; Gavin Werner Memorial Scholarship; Central College Journey Scholarship Presidential Scholarship and Trustee Scholarship; Bluegrass All-Conference Academic Award.

Amaria Oswald: NHS award; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship; Clarke Electric Co-op; Murray Lions Club scholarship; Helen Burchett Newcomb Memorial Scholarship; Kyle Wilson Memorial Scholarship; Osceola Eagles Ladies Auxiliary; Clarke County Republicans Scholarship.

Brior Robb: American State Bank Financial Literacy scholarship; MEA award; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship;.

Karina Romero: NHS award; Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Carolyn Crabb Memorial Scholarship; Stephenson Family Scholarship; Red Cords; Silver Cord; Rylon and Madison Cook Memorial Scholarship; Shields Family Scholarship; Des Moines Register Academic All-State.

Lukas Werner: Murray Community School Foundation Scholarship; Christine Parker Memorial Scholarship.