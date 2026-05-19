Art Installation — At the Intersection of Image-making and Storytelling

This spring, local artist, Andrew B. Clark will be bringing together three distinct parts of his creative work for the first time – his floral macro photography, street photography, and poetry -- into a single, unified installation.

Opening April 20 and running through May 2026, this new body of work will be on display at Lakeside Hotel and Casino, with support from the Clarke Area Arts Council.

“While these mediums have always been connected in my process,” said Clark. “This installation is the first time they’ll share the same physical space, creating a more complete expression of how I see and interpret the creative world.”

Clark’s street photography captures quiet, often overlooked human moments while his floral macro work shifts that same lens inward, exploring detail, fragility, and form in a more abstract, intimate way. Andrew’s poetry gives voice to what lies beneath both -- emotion, tension, and the unspoken.

Together, they’re intended to form a conversation.

This installation also features copies of his recent book, Open Eyes : Broken Voices, a collection that reflects this approach where photography and writing work side by side to tell the same stories in different ways.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the work throughout the exhibition, with framed pieces and books available for purchase. A public reception will be held on Sunday, May 17th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, offering a chance to connect with the artist, view the work more closely, and purchase directly.

For those unable to attend in person, prints and books are also available through ABClark.com.

“This show represents something personal,” said Clark. “A step toward presenting my work not as separate disciplines, but as a single, evolving voice. I hope visitors will take the time to experience it.”

For more information contact Andrew B. Clark through his Web site at https://abclark.com .

About the Artist

Andrew B. Clark is a fine art photographer, writer, and creative professional based in south-central Iowa. His work is rooted in storytelling through imagery and language, revealing the subtle rhythms and quiet wonders woven into everyday life.