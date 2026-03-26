Osceola Water Works Partners with HDR Engineering, Inc. for Water Treatment Plant Upgrades

Osceola Water Works has launched an important project to upgrade the community’s water treatment plant, the facility that turns water from West Lake into the clean, safe drinking water residents rely on every day.

The plant has served Osceola well for more than 70 years, but much of the system has not received major upgrades since the early 2000s. As equipment ages and technology advances, the plant needs upgrades to stay up to date and reliable.

These upgrades will help the plant process water more efficiently, improve ability to reliably meet water quality standards, and ensure systems meet today’s technology standards. They will also help reduce the risk of future service interruptions and avoid rising construction costs that come with waiting too long to replace aging equipment.

This project is still in its very early stages. As planning and design work continues, Osceola Water Works will provide updates as the project progresses.

“Our mission is to deliver reliable, clean, safe drinking water to the customers we serve,” said Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Superintendent. “Partnering with HDR, Engineering, Inc for Upgrading the Water Treatment Plant is essential to maintaining that commitment for decades to come.”

As part of the design process, engineers will evaluate different ways to remove natural materials from lake water that can sometimes affect taste or smell. These materials come from the source water itself.

Future opportunities to gather customer feedback will be announced as the project progresses.

Stay Informed

For the latest information on the Water Treatment Plant Upgrades, go to the Osceola Water Works Website ( osceolawaterworks.com ) and click the “Water Plant Upgrades” button on the home page or in the Water Works News dropdown menu.