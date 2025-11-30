Murray Development Awarded $5,000 Grant at CCDC Community Nonprofit Forum

At the annual CCDC Community Nonprofit Forum, held November 20, local organizations gathered to present their programs and explore opportunities for collaboration to strengthen community impact across Clarke County. As part of the event, a drawing was held for a $5,000 donation from the CCDC to one of the participating nonprofits. This year’s random drawing selected the Murray Development Corporation, and the timing couldn’t have been better for their growing community.

“With recent development activities picking up in the community, we’re really looking to make some major investments in quality of life and amenities for our citizens,” said Crissi Tracy of the Murray Development Corporation. “This grant is going to make a huge impact on what we can do.”

The Murray Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) organization serving the City of Murray through community development initiatives, including business attraction efforts, volunteer programs, and activities designed to enhance overall quality of life. At the forum, Tracy and her colleague, Rhonda Carmi, outlined their goals for 2026, which include improvements to the Clarke County Freedom Rock located off Highway 34, updates to business grant applications, and the creation of a comprehensive welcome-wagon package for new residents. They also reaffirmed their support for Celebrate Murray through continued fundraising efforts.

“We couldn’t be happier for Crissi, Rhonda, and the entire Murray Development Corporation team,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “This year has seen incredible progress for the City of Murray, and we’re thrilled to be part of their celebration.”

The CCDC Community Nonprofit Forum has been held annually for more than a decade. The $5,000 grant drawing was introduced in 2022, with previous awards presented to the Friends of Clarke County Conservation, Toys for Christmas, and in 2024, the Clarke Community Schools Food Bank. Each awardee has used the funds to expand their services and support families throughout the county.

The goal of the Community Nonprofit Forum is to provide a platform for Clarke County 501(c)(3) organizations to share their mission, vision, and strategies for serving the community. By gathering local nonprofits in one place, the event helps participants identify opportunities to support one another and strengthen the collective impact across the county.

“This has been an inspiring annual event,” said Clark. “By offering the grant drawing each year, we hope to amplify the impact these generous organizations have on our community.”