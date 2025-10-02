Osceola recognizes National Fire Prevention Week

Every October, national Fire Prevention Week is recognized both locally and nationally with a different theme to focus on fire safety. This year, the National Fire Protection Association has set the theme as “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” The week of Oct. 5-11 seeks to educate people about how to use lithium-ion batteries safely.

NFPA offers three safety tips for batteries:

• Buy only listed products. Look for a safety certification mark on any product that uses a lithium-ion battery such as CSA, ETL or UL. These marks indicate the batteries meet safety standards.

• Charge devices safely. Use only the cords that come with the product for charging and follow manufacturer instructions. When you need a new charger, buy from the manufacturer or one approved by the manufacturer. Make sure to charge your device on a hard service, and avoid overcharging by unplugging or removing the battery once it’s fully charged.

• Recycle batteries responsibly. Lithium-ion batteries should not be thrown in the trash or regular recycling bins due to the risk of fire. Instead, recycle batteries and devices at battery-safe recycling locations. To find a nearby location, visit www.call2recycle.org.

Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, wrote the following in an August about this year’s fire prevention week,

“In June, NFPA announced ‘Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home’ as the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week. Within a week of the announcement, the video describing the theme had received more than 30,000 views. This interest, which continues to grow each week, is indicative of the challenges faced by every community in the United States and beyond related to an increasing number of fires associated with lithium-ion batteries. From phones and tablets to power tools and vacuum cleaners, many of the devices in homes today run on batteries. In fact, if something needs charging, it likely contains at least one lithium-ion battery.

“As I began to write this column, I looked for news stories covering battery-related fires. There was no shortage of stories that had occurred within hours or days of my search... These are not isolated incidents. They are occurring in communities everywhere and underscore the need for more widespread public education on the risks presented by lithium-ion batteries and how to prevent these fires.

“Fire Prevention Week... holds the distinction of being the longest-running public health observance in the country and has always been recognized for its comprehensive and easy-to-use resources for fire safety on a topic of concern in communities.

“While lithium-ion batteries provide long life, high levels of energy for their size, the ability to recharge quickly, and cost effectiveness, they also pose a number of fire risks. But those risks can be mitigated with the right safety actions.”

What are lithium-ion batteries?

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries, and the most popular kind used today. They consist of either single or multiple lithium-ion cells and a protective circuit board. Due to the large amount of energy stored in a small place, that makes the batteries more susceptible to overheating, starting a fire or exploding when overcharged or damaged. Common items that contain these types of batteries are: power tools, laptops, smart watches, tablets, cell phones, headphones, drones, toys, cordless vacuum cleaners, e-cigarettes, hoverboards, and e-bikes.

Local awareness

The Osceola Volunteer Fire Department will host its 31st Annual Fire Fair from 5:30 to 8 p.m. next Thursday. The event serves as a time to meet your local firefighters, partake in the “touch a truck” event in the courthouse parking lot where kids and adults can explore different fire equipment, take a ride in a fire truck, explore the fire education trailer, and participate in various fire safety activities and displays. If available, Life Flight will be downtown from 6 to 7 p.m.

In addition, a free will donation soup supper will be taking place at the fire hall, 135 W. Washington St. There will be chili, potato soup, vegetables, dessert and a drink. All proceeds will go towards the 1928 fire truck project.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, visit www.fpw.org. Additional Fire Prevention Week resources for children, caregivers, and educators can be found at www.sparky.org and www.sparkyschoolhouse.org.