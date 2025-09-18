Clarke County Historical Society Honors CCDC for Support of Museum Improvements

Originally published on www.ClarkeCountyLife.com.

(Osceola, IA — September 14, 2025) The Clarke County Historical Society and Museum recently presented a plaque to the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) in recognition of its generous financial support for improvements at the Museum, including critical heating and air conditioning upgrades.

At a special presentation during the August CCDC Board of Directors meeting, representatives of the Historical Society and Museum highlighted the impact of CCDC’s contributions.

Thanks to your support, especially with the heating and air conditioning upgrades, we’ve been able to create a more welcoming environment for our visitors,” said Phyllis Paul, President of the Clarke County Historical Society and Museum. “That’s one of the main reasons we’re here today — to present you with this plaque in appreciation of your help.”

In 2023, CCDC provided funding to the museum through a Discretionary Grant to cover the cost of replacing the HVAC system. With the need for precise temperature control to protect historical items and displays, the new HVAC system greatly improved the museum’s ability to preserve Clarke County’s historical artifacts while providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for local visitors and travelers.

The Clarke County Historical Museum, open Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., continues to expand its programming and facilities to enhance the visitor experience. Upcoming events include Fall Harvest Day on September 28, featuring chuck wagon cooking, cornstalk crafting, pumpkin painting, blacksmithing, and musical performances on the porch.

Current and future projects at the museum include relocating the historic windmill from the Carbon Farm, constructing a well near the log cabin, and installing a paved walkway for improved accessibility. Additionally, the museum plans to repaint the annex and storage shed in red with white trim, matching the main building, with fundraising ongoing to complete the project.

The Clarke County Development Corporation’s contributions have played a pivotal role in making these improvements possible, demonstrating its commitment to preserving local history and supporting community initiatives.

For additional information on funding available through the Clarke County Development Corporation, please contact Executive Director, Andrew B. Clark at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, IA, 50213, Phone: 641-342-2944 or email info@clarkecountyiowa.com.