Petition deadline Sept. 18

For persons interested in running for a city or school board seat or seeking re-election to their current seat, all paperwork and signatures must be turned in to the appropriate filing office by 5 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 18, to get one’s name on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The following seats are up for election this November:

Osceola mayor (term two years)

Osceola council - District 2 and one at-large (term four years)

Murray mayor (term two years)

Murray council - two seat (term four years)

Woodburn mayor (term two years)

Woodburn council - three seats (term four years)

Clarke School Board - District 2 director seat, District 3 director seat, at-large director seat (four year terms) and one to fill a vacancy at-large director seat (term two years)

Murray School Board - two director seats (term four years)

Nomination paperwork may be picked up from the Clarke County Auditor’s office, respective city hall or school, or downloaded and printed from: sos.iowa.gov/voters/candidates. All city offices must file with the Clarke County Auditor’s Office, while school board candidates must file with the respective school board secretary. By Iowa Code, the filing officers’ offices must remain open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The amount of signatures required varies depending on the seat sought. For Osceola city seats, 25 signatures are required. For Murray and Woodburn mayor or city council and Murray School Board, 10 signatures are required. For Clarke School Board, 50 signatures are required. Candidates interested in specific districts may only get signatures from residents in those districts.

Residents in portions of Clarke County are eligible to seek candidacy and vote in the school board elections for East Union, Interstate 35 and Mormon Trail. Director seats up for election are District 1 and 5 for East Union, Districts 3 and 4 of Interstate 35 and two director seats, one of which is to fill a vacancy, for Mormon Trail.

The deadline for city election candidate withdrawal by written request or for city election candidate objection by written objection is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23. with the county auditor or city clerk.

Voter information

Requests for absentee ballots are now open at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Wednesday, Oct. 15 is the first day to begin mailing in absentee ballots, and also the first day for in-person absentee voting at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. The final day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20; this day is also the voter pre-registration deadline. The final day to vote in-person absentee at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day, polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and close at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Clarke County Auditor’s Office or respective school board secretary.