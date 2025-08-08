Washington Street update

With all of the permeable pavers on W. Washington St. installed, crews are continuing to work on the intersection of Washington and Main streets, as well as finishing water and sewer work on E. Washington St. If all goes to plan, underground work on E. Washington is expected to wrap up this week, with water and sanitary service installation complete. Soon after, the paving crews will begin prepping for new sidewalks and streets.

The length of Washington Street is expected to open back up once work is complete on E. Washington and in the intersection of Washington and Main streets.

The south side of the Washington and Fillmore streets intersection is expected to remain closed for the duration of the Streetscape project.

Along Main Street, crews continue to work on utility and water main installation. Once all of the utilities are in place, crews will move into the 100 block of E. Jefferson St. to the alley to begin water and sewer work there, then move to the 100 block of W. Jefferson St; paving crews will follow each step.

Follow along with the Streetscape progress at its dedicated Facebook page: Downtown Osceola Streetscape Project.