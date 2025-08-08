Sullivan appointed to school board

Following the resignation of Ty Blackford from the Clarke Community School Board tendered July 1, the vacancy was open to be filled by appointment. On July 29, the school board unanimously approved the appointment of Jon Sullivan to fill the vacancy during a special board meeting.

Sullivan will hold the seat until the November general election, in which he can run and be elected to fill the vacancy. If elected, he will serve the remainder of Blackford’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

About

Sullivan and wife Luci have lived in Osceola for 11 years, their children starting school at Clarke the 2014-15 school year; their youngest will be a senior at Clarke this school year. Sullivan holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Central College in psychology and studied biochemistry at Iowa State University before enrolling in a laboratory science program at Mercy College. He worked in various hospital labs before landing at the VA where he moved up to become the off-shift director of lab operations.

Application

When submitting his name in interest to fill the vacant at-large seat, Sullivan said he felt a “strong pull” to give back to his community.

“... a small token of gratitude for the efforts of the CCSD staff and faculty to help mold my children into responsible, rational and kind people,” Sullivan said.

When asked the best part about Clarke schools, Sullivan said it is the people.

“I’ve seen firsthand the extra hours and energy my daughters’ teachers have poured into helping them grow, and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for that,” Sullivan said. “It’s that kind of dedication that makes Clarke special. I want to do what I can to help the district continue attracting and supporting the kind of staff who truly make a difference in students’ lives.”

Involvement

Volunteerism is important to Sullivan. He volunteers regularly at the food pantry, concerned with the community’s food insecurity and the accessibility of food year-round for students.

“A hungry belly cannot feed a growing brain,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan regularly attends band booster meetings and helps with chaperoning, concessions and other needs throughout the year for Clarke’s many art programs. He helps work concessions for athletic booster groups and participates in student scholarship fundraisers through the community’s various service organizations.

By volunteering in different capacities for the school, the experiences have led Sullivan to see the need of being a school board member who takes his fiduciary responsibility seriously; his volunteerism will allow him to share his perspective and ideas for solutions to different problems.

Role on board

As the newest member of the school board, Sullivan said the district must prioritize its fiscal responsibility by way of contingency plans to be used to address potential funding shortfalls that may require difficult, but necessary, decisions.

“I believe investing in the educational enrichment of our children offers an unparalleled return on tax dollars. With potential financial insecurity in federal funding on the horizon, creative solutions will be needed to maintain the district’s quality of education,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also believes it is important to focus on positive outcomes for graduating students.

“I am committed to expanding access to opportunities that will prepare them for success after graduation,” Sullivan said, adding the increase in partnership programs like Science Bound that can open college access to those students who might not otherwise be able to attend. “My ultimate goal is that every student who graduates from our district has a clear and actionable plan for their future, whether it be college, career or other post-secondary pathway.”

Stronger partnerships with local, regional and state entities that provides apprenticeships or training is another avenue Sullivan would encourage to create more career paths to those pursuing a trade career.

Overall, Sullivan said the most crucial role of the school board is to be a strategic governance for the school district.

“The board... serves as a crucial check and balance on the administration and staff. The superintendent and their team are then responsible for the day-to-day management of the district, implementing the board’s vision and policies,” Sullivan said, noting that the board must be respectful of the superintendent’s role in the schools, as well as having a genuine commitment to serve the community and students.

Sullivan looks forward to putting in the work to make sure the tax dollars are used responsibly, including investing in long-lasting infrastructure, attracting and retaining staff and looking at strategies that work from other districts that can be implemented at Clarke. He also wants to help build trust and engagement between the community and the board, and as such encourages everyone to attend school board meetings, ask questions and stay involved.

“Transparency and participation make our schools stronger,” Sullivan said.

School board meetings are held the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Sullivan be reached at: jon.sullivan@clarkecsd.org.