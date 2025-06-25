Former Clarke principal dies

Former Clarke principal Jeff Sogard died June 20, 2025.

Jeff Sogard, a school administrator who spent nearly two decades in the Clarke Community School District, died June 20 at the age of 65 in Des Moines.

Originally from Greeley, Colorado, Sogard graduated from Hampton Community High School and attended Northwest Missouri State where he earned a degree in education. Sogard taught special education and was a football coach for one year in Burlington Junction, Missouri, before he and his wife moved to Cherokee.

For 13 years, he taught special education and coached football, basketball and baseball. He then spent three years at Keokuk before moving to Carlisle where he took an elementary principal and athletic director position; he lived in Carlisle for the rest of his life.

In July 2003, Sogard was hired as assistant elementary principal at Clarke Elementary, starting with the 2003-04 school year. He was hired as the middle school principal for the 2007-08 school year, and retired from that position at the end of his 2020-21 contract after 18 years in the school district.

Former students and coworkers reflected on Sogard.

“Mr. Sogard was a constant presence in our middle school experience. He was more than just a principal, he truly cared about understanding and connecting with his students,” Clarke graduate Jessica Vazquez said. “I remember struggling with some challenges, and instead of being critical, he supported me and helped me find ways to improve. He had the biggest heart and genuinely wanted to see everyone do well. I’ll always remember him for that.”

Retired Clarke high school band director Brad Lampe spoke of the friendship he formed with Sogard, having worked with him as a teacher then instructional coach.

“I just found him to be very caring about students and people in general. Before it was all over, he was more like a brother to me than an actual colleague,” Lampe said. “We had a very good relationship, and I’m glad I got to talk to him and be with him in his last couple weeks… he and I were pretty close. It was a tough loss… He’s just a good man. A good human being.”

“Mr. Sogard was very kind and would always listen to what you had to say - he really made you feel heard,” Clarke graduate Leslie Torres said. “His door was always open to whoever needed it.”

“Jeff Sogard was one of the best principals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He genuinely cared about people so very much, from students, to staff and literally everyone in the school district and community,” Kristin Knight, Clarke high school/middle school Spanish teacher said. “His laugh was infectious, his personality was enormous and one thing many will remember him for was his portrayal of Santa Claus at the elementary school for many years, even after he retired. He truly made a difference in so many lives, and he will be dearly missed.”

“Rain or shine, Jeff Sogard was at school. Jeff allowed educators to show courage and take risks to improve student services and learning. He would make the morning walk each day, greeting staff, checking in to make sure we had what we needed to be successful for the day. He knew each educator on a personal level, and really engaged from a supportive stance,” former Clarke educator and current Interstate-35 elementary principal Dr. Danielle Woods said. “He was willing to give progressive ideas room to foster, and he was willing to engage in any and all shenanigans that were asked of him. He truly cared, and that impacted the school environment for all stakeholders. He was the absolute best example of servant leadership, and he will be missed greatly.”

“He was truly remarkable. Always caring, supportive, and willing to help with whatever we needed,” former student Emily Ramos said.

“Mr. Sogard never missed a day of work at Clarke Community Schools. He was always the first to arrive and the last to leave a steady, reliable presence every single day. His unwavering dedication made him a positive constant for students, staff and the entire community, because he genuinely put others first,” Clarke eighth grade social studies teacher and mentee Thomas Kedley said. “Jeff attended every school event, built meaningful relationships with everyone he met and led with quiet strength and humility. His lasting legacy of leadership and service will forever be woven into the fabric of Clarke and the Osceola community.

“We will deeply miss the sound of Mr. Sogard’s keys jingling down the hallways because he was always on the move, his big contagious belly laughs and his signature ties that were always just a little too short.

“Mr. Sogard was truly the salt of the earth, and he lived every day with a sincere focus on doing what was best for students and the community. His legacy will never be forgotten through those he educated and led. Thank you for your service Jeff! The world needs more leaders, mentors and educators like you.”

Sogard is survived by wife Vicki, daughters Chelsea (Matt), Kendra (Eric) and Paige, five grandchildren, two brothers and families.

A memorial visitation for Sogard was held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 25 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A full obituary can be found online at https://petersonfuneralservice.com/obituaries/jeff-sogard.