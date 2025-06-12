Kids talk about Dad

While Father’s Day had been celebrated in the United States since June 1910, fathers would not receive their own, nationally recognized holiday until 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed it into law; six years prior, President Lyndon B. Johnson had issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers.

Today, it’s estimated there are over 70-million fathers in the United States alone. The Osceola Sentinel-Tribune asked children to answer questions about their father ahead of this year’s June 15 holiday. The following are their responses.

Barbie A., age 4

Dad: Jorge

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Unicorns.

Best dad joke?

It’s funny when he squeezes a turtle keychain and its head pops off.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

He buys me stuff.

Eleanor B., age 9

Dad: Brett

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Going swimming.

Best dad joke?

Why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the road? It might get stuck in a crack.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

He’s funny, I guess.

Best advice your dad has given you?

Listen to your mother.

Harper E., age 7

Dad: Darin

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Shooting hoops.

Best dad joke?

Why did Dad cross the road? To spend time with his daughters.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

That he loves me.

Best advice your dad has given you?

To keep up tough.

LeAnna E., age 6

Dad: Darin

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Checking cows and riding in the Ranger together.

Best dad joke?

Why did the black sheep cross the road? To join the middle child on the other side.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

Having fun with him.

Best advice your dad has given you?

Prayers at night.

Arianna M., age 5

Dad: Andres

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

When he gives me Powerbombs (wrestling move).

Best dad joke?

Guess what? Chicken butt!

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

When he buys me candy from Casey’s.

Best advice your dad has given you?

He teaches me how to hit the ball in t-ball.

Axton O., age 7

Dad: Jamie

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Watching Seth’s basketball games together.

Best dad joke?

What do you call a happy farmer? A jolly rancher.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

He lets me drive the gator.

Best advice your dad has given you?

Play hard.

Helen P., age 8

Dad: Martin

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Going on the ferris wheel with Dad when the carnival comes to town.

Best dad joke?

What do you call a fried noodle? An impasta.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

Playing shark in the pool.

Best advice your dad has given you?

We have to respect nature.

Bella P., age 6

Dad: Martin

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Going to the jumpy house to race with my dad.

Best dad joke?

Dad, do you know where my toy is? Under where [underwear]?

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

He scratches my back every night to help me fall asleep.

Best advice your dad has given you?

Don’t kill the ants.

Nicte Valentina T., age 7

Dad: Valentin

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

Once when I was little, my dad gave me a donut and he accidentally got donut frosting in my hair.

Best dad joke?

My dad isn’t funny, so he doesn’t make jokes. But he likes to pretend there is something on my nose and pretends to flick it off.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

He’s nice.

Best advice your dad has given you?

When I went to Bible School, I was very nervous because I didn’t know if I would make friends, but my dad told me to be brave and be myself.

Fatima T., age 23

Dad: Juan Jose

What is your favorite memory with your dad?

From elementary school – every Friday after getting off work, he’d get McDonald’s and come home with it for all of us kids. We looked forward to it every week – not just the food, but the way it brought us together. We’d eat, laugh and watch our favorite show. It was simple, but it meant everything.

Best dad joke?

Why do you knock before opening the fridge? Cause the ranch could be dressing.

What is your favorite thing about your dad?

How supportive he is. He’s so patient and calm – and I see those same qualities in myself now. I’m really proud of the traits I got from him, and I’m so grateful to have grown up with that kind of example.

Best advice your dad has given you?

Never rush anything. Take things slow – what’s meant for you will always find its way to you. It’s something I remind myself of often, and it always brings me peace.