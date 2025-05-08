May 8-15, 2025 meal site menu

May 8: Chicken alfredo, broccoli florets, tossed salad, dinner roll, mixed fruit crisp, french dressing, margarine.

May 9, Mother’s Day meal: Sliced turkey breast, poultry gravy, corn casserole, whipped potatoes, dinner roll, spice cake, white frosting, margarine.

May 12: Baked chicken, tomato basil sauce, scalloped potatoes, whole kernel corn,dinner roll, cookie, margarine.

May 13: Spaghetti casserole, italian vegetables, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, hot spiced peaches, italian dressing.

May 14: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, dinner roll, brownie, frosting with sprinkles, margarine.

May 15: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes, poultry gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, pudding, margarine.

*menu subject to change without notice. To reserve or cancel a meal, call Richard by 9 a.m. the day prior at 712-890-9412. Meal time is noon.