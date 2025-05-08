Final Call: Submit Your Water Line Info Before It’s Too Late

Osceola Water Works is issuing a final request to all customers: if you haven’t yet submitted information about your property’s water service lines, please do so before May 20, 2025. The deadline to submit the EPA-mandated Lead Service Line Inventory is fast approaching, and once the report is finalized and submitted, no further properties can be added to the project list.

Why This Matters to You

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revised its Lead and Copper Rule, requiring all community water suppliers to complete a detailed inventory of lead service lines throughout their service area. This is a vital step in identifying and replacing outdated, potentially harmful lead or galvanized water lines in every community.

For almost two years, the Osceola Water Works team has been working diligently to gather this data, including issuing occupant-owner surveys to help verify pipe materials inside properties. This data collection is essential to building an accurate inventory so Osceola Water Works can apply for grant funding that could cover up to 49% of replacement costs.

What Happens If You Don’t Respond?

If your property is not included in the final inventory that is submitted and lead or galvanized pipes are discovered later, the cost replacement will likely be the responsibility of the property owner. However, if your property is identified in the report now, Osceola Water Works will take on the responsibility, including applying for grant funds to offset the costs.

“We are issuing a final request for all customers to submit information about their property water service lines,” said Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent. “By supplying the most detailed inventory possible, we have the best chance of getting assistance to cover necessary replacement expenses, and for customers to avoid unexpected future costs.”

Once the final inventory is submitted, Osceola Water Works plans to replace all identified lead and galvanized lines downstream of lead that are identified in the plan over the next three years.

“It is very important if you have a lead or galvanized line that you let us know now. Once the inventory is submitted, any lead or galvanized line downstream of lead found after that date, will not be eligible for grant funding to assist with the cost of replacement,” said Patterson.

Take The Survey

Osceola Water Works is encouraging every property owner that is supplied by Osceola Water Works to complete the survey if they haven’t already, by May 20, 2025. We strongly urge all customers to complete the survey {https://osceolawaterworks.com/oww-service-line-inventory_eng/} ESP - {https://osceolawaterworks.com/oww-inventario-de-linea-de-servicio/}. If you suspect you have a lead or galvanized service line, contact Osceola Water Works immediately.