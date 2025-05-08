Dual-county EMA Coordinator considered

For the second time in two years, Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Duckworth announced she will be retiring from her position, which the commission accepted during a recent Union County EMA meeting. Duckworth will officially leave the position on July 15.

The EMA Commission met last week to discuss the next moves on Duckworth’s replacement. The commission discussed multiple requirements which candidates for the coordinator position will follow, citing Iowa Administrative Code. The code outlines how candidates should be able to demonstrate an understanding in all the fields a coordinator will be overseeing. Other requirements include having graduated from an accredited four-year college or university and have two years of experience in emergency management or have similar experience and education. Provisions for continued education are specified.

Alongside a review of Iowa Code, two candidates, who Union County Sheriff Brian Bolton said were interested in the position, were presented o the board prior to the official search announcement. Bolton detailed two proposals he already received for the position.

One option for the position was Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer. The other option is Byron Jimmerson, Clarke County’s EMA Coordinator, who has served in that position for the past seven years. Bolton called Jimmerson “pretty sharp,” and that it could be possible for Jimmerson to share duties with Clarke and Union County as a dual coordinator. Bolton said that Jimmerson had sent him a deal for the position, which was handed out to the commission members during the meeting.

Some confusion over the budgeting of the deal was discussed, but Bolton said the deal could save Union County $23,000 if EMA went forward with the deal. Grant money would be lost as that money would be split between Union and Clarke County, with rough estimates at about $24,000 total in federal funding.

While Jimmerson would split his time between the two counties, emergency management of both Clarke and Union County would become one entity for both counties as opposed to continuing as two separate ones. Emergency managements have their own commissions that are made up of one supervisor, the sheriff and a representative from each town; in Clarke County, the representatives from each town are council members appointed by the mayor.

Bolton described the downside of a shared position bluntly by saying Union County would not receive the full focus as a singularly-assigned coordinator. Jimmerson serves as the Osceola fire chief as well as an EMT. Bolton’s biggest fear would be a large enough disaster which would affect both Creston and Osceola.

In an interview with the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune, Jimmerson stated that he had talked with other counties who share EMA services, as sharing of coordinators is not a unique occurrence. In Southwest Iowa, Adair and Guthrie County share their coordinator. Elsewhere, Winnebago and Hancock share, as well as a four-county share between Lucas, Davis, Appanoose and Monroe counties. In the event of a multi-county disaster, likely a severe weather event, help from other counties’ emergency management would more than likely be activated, similar to what was seen in Greenfield following the tornado last May, which had seven area EMA coordinators travel to offer assistance. Jimmerson said he would also likely look to hire a part time person for Union County, who is familiar with the area and who could help out there if such an event were to occur where EMA was needed in both counties at once.

Creston Mayor Waylon Clayton gave worries about a 28E agreement, which he said would not be cheap for the county.

Integration of EMA coordinators benefits taxpayers, however, as there would only be one coordinator salary and one budget.

“We’d be able to continue to provide services, but not raise taxes,” Jimmerson said.

As for any concern about his role as fire chief while also serving as dual EMA coordinator, Jimmerson said if it were to come to him being offered and accepting the position, he would look at reducing his time on the fire department staff.

“I enjoy it, but an evaluation of some of my duties outside of EMA would need to be tailored so that the needs of each area are adequately having their needs serviced,” Jimmerson said.

Union County EMA will continue to advertise the position, opening requests for applications. A preference will be shown to applicants who reside close to Creston, where the Union County EMA is based. Interviews and more decisions over the direction EMA in Union County will go will be discussed in future meetings.

Candra Brooks with the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune contributed to this article.