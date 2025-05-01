Sunday is a ‘Day to Remember’ at Clarke County Museum

It may seem unusual to think of a museum as being brand new, but visitors to the Clarke County Museum will be amazed by the spectacular addition of historic stained-glass windows and refreshed museum exhibits at the complex on South Main Street in Osceola.

Open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, and each Sunday thereafter through September, the Clarke County Museum will open its door this week to the sounds of angelic choir music from the Osceola Methodist and Christian Churches, heralding the unveiling of five 1890s-era stained glass windows saved from demolition when the old Methodist Church was razed more than 15 years ago.

Professional restoration of five historic stained-glass church windows has taken 15 years, but Sunday, May 4, the light will shine through them again as the Clarke County Museum celebrates its 2025 season opener, “A Day to Remember,” from noon to 5 p.m. at the Museum complex, 1030 S. Main, Osceola. (Contributed photo)

“This is a day the Clarke County Historical Society and Museum members and supporters have been waiting for a long time,” says Phyllis Paul, Historical Society president. “This group of dedicated volunteer have been fundraising and managing the professional renovation of these historic art pieces for more than 15 years and we are thrilled with the results!”

In addition to the stained-glass window display, the flow of the main museum has been updated to present life in early Clarke County as it would have been encountered upon visiting a family home, following a layout of parlor, music room, bedrooms, kitchen and laundry room. The lifeline continues with a barbershop, the church display featuring the stained glass windows, a new library nook and refreshed general store.

The military display honoring Clarke County’s heritage of military service has been refreshed and updated, as well.

Look closely at the faces in the historic photos you’ll find at the Clarke County Museum. You might be looking into to eyes of your neighbor’s ancestor. Many families, such as the decendants of Civil War soldier, John A. Gaumer, have entrusted family historical materials to enhance the authenticity of the museum’s exhibits. The 2025 Museum season opens this Sunday, May 4, from noon to 5 p.m. with “A Day to Remember,” featuring new and refreshed exhibits for visitors to enjoy. (Contributed photo)

“We know that Clarke County residents embrace our county’s rich history, from early settlers to the Mormon Trail through war time all the way until today,” Paul says. “Our beautiful museum complex has something that represents a way of life that may seem simple to us, but touring the museum, you’ll see that their lives were much different than ours are today.”

Other buildings in the complex will be open for tours, as well, including an authentic log cabin, rural schoolhouse, farm machinery shed and an annex building housing fascinating artifacts and machinery too large for the main museum building.

Clarke County Museum is also open to group tours booked in advance. For more information, contact Clarke County Historical Society & Museum Vice President, Deb Yorba, (909) 841-7803.