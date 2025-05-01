Main Street Closure and Washington Street Progress

Significant progress is underway in downtown as infrastructure improvements continue to move forward along Washington Street. Crews have completed the installation of a new sanitary sewer main, along with business service hookups. Work is now focused on the storm sewer system, starting at the deepest point, 14 feet deep, to ensure long-term drainage improvements for the area.

Alongside underground utility work, the streetscape is starting to take shape. The first 12 feet of new sidewalk have been poured, accompanied by three ADA-accessible ramps, providing safer, more inclusive access to local businesses and enhancing the overall walkability of downtown.

Looking ahead, Main Street is scheduled to close in the coming weeks for pavement removal and water main installation. During this closure, traffic will need to use Park Street as a detour. Once wet utilities wrap up on Washington Street, KLC will shift their focus to Main Street to install a new water main and connect business service lines, continuing the comprehensive upgrade of essential infrastructure.

Back on Washington Street, attention will soon turn to surface improvements, including road preparation, pouring new pavement, and finishing the remaining sidewalk. A key sustainability feature of the project will also come into play here: the installation of permeable pavers in the on-street parking spaces. This initiative is part of an SRF Sponsored Project aimed at improving water quality throughout the watershed.

Permeable pavers offer a smart, eco-friendly solution for stormwater management. Urban surfaces like roads and parking lots account for 60% to 70% of impervious surfaces, contributing to polluted runoff that flows directly into streams. By allowing water to filter through the surface, these pavers help reduce runoff volume, minimize pollutants, and prevent flash flooding. They also offer winter safety benefits, helping prevent ice buildup

Importantly, while construction continues, downtown remains open for business. More than 175 public parking spaces are available behind Main Street, offering plenty of access for visitors and patrons supporting local shops and restaurants.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through these major infrastructure improvements,” said Ty Wheeler, City Administrator. “This project is about more than just replacing pipes and pavement—it’s about investing in the future of our downtown, improving accessibility, enhancing water quality, and creating a space that better serves our residents and local businesses for years to come.”

As the project advances, the City and Osceola Chamber Main Street remain committed to keeping the public informed and ensuring that downtown remains a vibrant, accessible destination throughout construction.

To stay up-to-date on the progress of the project and get the latest updates, visit https://www.osceolachamber.com/diggin-downtown/.