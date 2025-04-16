Sullivan unofficial Ward 1 winner

The unofficial results from the special election to fill a vacancy for the Osceola City Council Ward One seat are in. With 36 of 51 votes, Luci Sullivan is the unofficial winner.

Runner-up Joseph Woodcock II received 15 votes and there were no write-ins.

As the special election was only applicable to those Osceola residents in reside in Ward One, only those who people were able to vote. Of 922 registered voters in Ward One, 51 voted in the election, a 5.53% voter turnout.

Unofficial results were available as of 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote in the special election,” Sullivan said. “I took forward to serving our community.”

A canvas of the election will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 21 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

Sullivan will be sworn into office by Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley at a future date. Her term will expire Dec. 31, 2027.