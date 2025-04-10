Special election information

The special election for Osceola City Council Ward One to fill a vacancy will be held this coming Tuesday, April 15.

The polling place for Osceola’s 1st Ward precinct is LifePoint Assembly of God Church, located at 801 N. Fillmore St. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on April 15.

Absentee voting is currently available at the Clarke County Courthouse during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 14.

Eligible voters may register and vote on April 15, or by absentee in the Auditor’s office. An approved form of identity and residence are required. Those with questions about the election or for additional information regarding proof of identity and/or residence should contact the Clarke County Auditor’s Office at 641-342-3315, or look online at www.sos.iowa.gov/voterid.

Only those residents who reside in Ward One may vote in this special election.