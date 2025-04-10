Meet the candidates for Osceola Ward One

Two Osceola citizens will appear on the ballot in next week’s special election to fill the vacant Ward One council seat - Luci Sullivan and Joseph Woodcock II. The two are running to fill a vacancy after the resignation of councilman Dan Hooper in December. Whomever is elected will finish Hooper’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Editor’s note: Responses to questions appear in alphabetical order. Minor edits have been made for style.

Tell me about yourself.

Sullivan: My husband and I moved our blended family to Osceola after careful selection in 2014. Our youngest child is a junior at Clarke Community High School, graduating in 2026. I have been a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician for more than 20 years and I am employed full time in this position. In my free time I enjoy helping others, spending time with my family and being in nature.

Luci Sullivan is one of two candidates for the vacant Osceola City Council Ward One seat. (Contributed photo)

I have used my skills, time, and hands to help/volunteer in many ways in our community. I’ve been involved with our elementary school PTA, field trip chaperone, helping students one-on-one with reading and math, and more. I’ve been on the former Independence Day committee and I currently serve as the Treasurer on the High School Band Boosters.

Woodcock: I grew up around here as a kid. I joined the Marine Corps right out of high school and became an infantry man. Deployed to two theaters of combat, lived three years in Okinawa Japan, and did a Mediterranean float in support of OEF. I met my wife Victoria in 2004 in Texas. We both joined the military, she’s Navy, we reconnected in 2014 and have been together ever since. Married in 2016. We have three children together, Kaiden Rose (13), Remington and Rylee (8).

Why are you running for this seat? Do you have prior council experience?

Sullivan: I am running for our Ward 1 council seat to support and serve my neighbors and community. I bring experience from attending countless council meetings as a resident. In my time attending city council meetings as a fellow neighbor, I have regularly asked questions, provided opinions and sought solutions for our community.

Woodcock: I’m running because I genuinely love this town. My mom, Dot, has lived here for 25 years and there’s a reason for that, it’s a great town. I feel Osceola needs a new perspective and views to drive us into the future. And while I don’t have any city council experience I make up for that in World experiences.

What do you see as specific needs of the city, and how do you plan to address those needs?

Sullivan: Our community needs to stay healthy and sustainable for our children and future generations. I want to help our local businesses continue to thrive and grow. I want to keep our parks and streets safe, clean and up to date. I want to maintain our beautiful rural atmosphere while updating our community to fit current and future needs.

Woodcock: I feel our town is in need of an activity center for children and adults similar to a YMCA. Children in this town are limited in what they can do. The pool in the summer is about it. I also would like to see streetlights down Truman Road and Clay Street headed to the Casino. As much as those two roads are traveled, they’re a huge safety concern of mine. Deer and pedestrians walk down Truman Road at all hours, and it’s only going to take time until something tragic happens.

What qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

Sullivan: I am community focused and regularly volunteer. I am a good listener and genuinely care about the needs of others. I am solution focused, transparent in decision making, desire and encourage collaboration and teamwork.

Woodcock: Assertiveness, leadership, for a lack of better words blunt I don’t beat around any bushes and I’ll be upfront about everything, and integrity.

What do you like about Osceola/what would you like others to know about Osceola?

Sullivan: I moved to Osceola because it felt like HOME. Our community is filled with kind and caring people who help each other in amazing ways. We are blessed to have quality parks, walking paths, access to local fishing, entertainment, shopping and varied local events that are fantastic!

Woodcock: I like that Osceola isn’t a busy city like Des Moines, and that there are people here that will quite literally give you their shirt to help you out. I love that Osceola is great for raising children, and it’s the kind of place that your children will want to come back to.