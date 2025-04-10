Cub Scouts Pack 101 give back

In December, Clarke County Cub Scouts Pack 101 decided to take on a community service project that would help others. That project was to put together foster care bags which were then delivered to Four Oaks Family and Children Services on April 1.

In order to fundraise for their project, the Scouts settled on selling Valentine’s treats. Pre-orders were taken in January for Oreo pucks, white chocolate puff corn, rice krispie pops and heart-shaped brownies, which were made by Scout grandmother Tammy Thomas and packaged by the Scouts. The week of Valentine’s, the group set up booths at both Osceola Fareway and HyVee to sell their treats to customers. They also sold treats in Murray at a vendor sale event.

From their fundraising, the youngsters were able to raise $1,318 for their project and another $504 for pack activities. With a goal of $2,000 - 20 bags with about $100 worth of items apiece - the remaining funds were gathered from local businesses. Those local businesses who donated to the Scouts’ cause were Clarke County Dental Health with toothpaste and toothbrushes, Osceola Dental Care with floss and mouthwash, Fareway with $150 gift card, $100 from Stephenson Insurance Group, $100 from Blue Mule Farms, $350 from Iowa Honey Company, and crochet washcloths and books from Wilson’s Ways A Little Bit of Everything.

There are 20 local youths in the Clarke County Cub Scouts Pack 101.

Jewel Hogberg if the Cubmaster, and other leaders are Katie White, Lyndsey Toney, April Hernandez and Taylor Wilson.