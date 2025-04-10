Choral Pops Concert Concludes Year

The Concert Choir and The Graceland Harmonium perform their final concert of the season “Dance the Night Away,” a choral pops concert, on Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in Graceland University’s Carol Hall at the Shaw Center for the Performing Arts in Lamoni.

Lauren Clark, Graceland University’s Director of Choral and Vocal Studies, wanted to end the year on a fun note for the choir members and audience. “For our last concert of the year, I wanted to do something more celebratory. Our students have worked incredibly hard this year and deserve to have fun at this last concert!”

The program includes Lovely Day by Bill Withers, Dance the Night Away by Dua Lipa, and jazz standards from the American Songbook, among others, highlighting the choir students’ growth and development. Graduating seniors Kenna Nickell and Mickenzie Fisher will be featured as soloists during the performance. Jack Ergo on piano and students from Graceland’s instrumental music program provide musical accompaniment.

The Graceland Harmonium is Graceland’s select chamber choral ensemble and consists of students from across Graceland’s campus. Harmonium singers act as ambassadors for the University and the state of Iowa on tours and events. The Concert Choir is Graceland’s largest choir offering students from all majors the opportunity to express themselves through choral music.

“This final concert of the season is especially meaningful to me as it marks a wonderful end of my first year at Graceland University,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to make music with these talented students. I am incredibly proud of their growth and dedication, and I invite the public to come and experience their performance.” The Choral Pops Concert is free and open to the public. For those who can’t attend, it can be livestreamed at graceland.edu/live.