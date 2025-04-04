Celebrate ISU Extension and Outreach Week in Clarke County

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week is April 7-12. Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host “I Spy Cy” activities and educational events throughout the week to thank Iowans for their support of ISU Extension and Outreach throughout the state.

“This celebration is one way we show our appreciation for the people who participate in our educational programs, as well as the many volunteers, community leaders, organizations, agencies and other partners who support our work in Clarke County,” said Carolyn White, County Director.

ISU Extension and Outreach Week Activities in Clarke County:

All week: ISU Rock Scavenger Hunt: How does the Rock Hunt work???

10- Iowa State decorated rocks have been hidden in the community for YOU to find, in public places. What to do if I find a Iowa State Rock???

Smile and consider yourself lucky! Pick up the rock and bring to the Clarke County- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office, (Behind Mc Donalds, next to KD Tires) and redeem for and awesome prize!! We will post updates on our Facebook -Follow Us at: ISU Extension & Outreach, Clarke County.

All week: Coloring Contest!

Whether you’re a budding artist or just looking to have some fun, this is your chance to show off your creativity! Age Group Specific Coloring Pages available at our Office or on our website (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/clarke/). Winners will be announced within 1 week & Photos of winning art pieces will be posted on the Clarke County Extension Facebook page.

Food Truck Tuesday! April 8, 2025 11am-1pm:

Join your local Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Rowdy Boy’z BBQ as they serve up some mouthwatering BBQ for lunch TUESDAY, April 8th from 11am-2pm on Hwy 34 at Ellensohn Chiropractic parking lot.

Public is Welcome!

STOP on out and grab some delicious lunch!

Stay tuned to our Facebook page for more information.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.

The Clarke County Extension Council members are Chair: Leslie Ruby, Vice Chair: Darbi DeVore, Secretary: Paula Hein, Treasurer: Rita Griffith, other council members are: Julie Horton, Josh Manternach, Linda Abbott, Kim Hamilton and Amy Ewing.

“ISU Extension and Outreach delivers education, facilitates collaboration and sparks action. We’re making a difference for the people of Clarke County – whether measured in improved farm profits, stronger families, healthier communities or youth who are ready for their future,” White said.

For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/ or contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Clarke County office.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For the full non-discrimination statement or accommodation inquiries, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/legal.