A Stage Production of Healing and Hilarity

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Graceland University announces the Theatre Program’s upcoming production of Lauren Gunderson’s, Exit, Pursued by a Bear. The performances run Friday, March 21st to Sunday, March 23rd and again from Friday, March 28th to Sunday, March 30th (shows on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm) in the J.R. Theatre, a state-of-the-art black box theater located in the Shaw Center for the Performing Arts.

“The production is helmed by guest director Fenlon Lamb, who adds a unique and creative vision to this fascinating play,” said Cara Phipps, Assistant Professor of Theatre and Theatre Program Coordinator at Graceland University. “Lamb brings a wealth of experience and insight to the play, helping students navigate its complex emotional landscape while encouraging them to explore its unique blend of humor and intensity,”

In Exit, Pursued by a Bear, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband, Kyle, a lesson. With the help of her dear old friend, Simon, and a new friend named Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as the trio reenact scenes from their relationship. Through this night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics, Nan and Kyle are both freed from their past in this smart, dark revenge comedy. Exit, Pursued by a Bear contains strong language, adult themes, and tackles issues surrounding domestic violence. This show is not recommended for children.

Ticketing information is available online at https://www.graceland.edu/academics/visual-and-performing-arts/the-shaw-center/shaw-box-office/, via phone at (641) 784-5296 during box office hours (Monday / Wednesday / Friday from 10:00am-2:00pm and Tuesday / Thursday from 9:00am-1:00pm from Monday, March 17th through Sunday, March 30th), or in-person at the Shaw Center Box Office.