Streetscape project update week of March 10

Crews have begun connecting buildings to the new water main along Washington Street. Sections of the sidewalk may be temporarily inaccessible during water service installation. The utility installation will continue through the coming weeks.

Main Street will be closed to through traffic from Jefferson to Washington Street as crews work to connect the new water main on Washington Street to Main Street. The closure will take place from Monday, March 17 - Tuesday, March 18.

For updates, follow the project’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownOsceolaStreetscapeProject