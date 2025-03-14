Deadline to file papers for special election nears

Citizens who are interested in running for the open city council seat in Ward One have just a few days left to turn in their papers ahead of a special election on April 15. Paperwork including 25 signatures must be filed with the Clarke County Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 21, with the last ay to withdraw one’s name 5 p.m. on March 24. Nomination forms are available at the auditor’s office in the courthouse, 100 S. Main St., and will also be filed there.

As of March 10, one citizen has filed paperwork stating their intent to run for the seat.

The Ward One seat has been vacant since Dec. 3, when the council formally accepted the resignation of councilman Dan Hooper.

Attempts at filling the vacancy by appointment, which has customarily how this situation has been dealt with in the past, did not come to fruition. Therefore, by code a special election to fill the seat became necessary.

Whomever is elected will serve the balance of Ward One term, which expires Dec. 31, 2027.

Only those residents who reside within Ward One may seek nomination and vote in this special election.

Ward One encompasses most of the area north of Clay Street, west of South Ridge Road and North Delaware Street to Arbor Valley.