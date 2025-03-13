Osceola Water Board Welcomes New Board Member

The Osceola Water Board is happy to welcome John Kooiker as its newest board member.

John comes to the board with a wealth of practical knowledge and experience. After graduating from Clarke High School, he earned his business degree at Simpson College in Indianola. He spent his career as a maintenance engineer and manager, as well as an electrician at Wellman Dynamics in Creston, General Mills in Carlisle, and Hormel Foods right here in Osceola.

“I’ve headed up a variety of projects in the workplace relating to water conservation while still ensuring safe and clean food products for the consumer,” said Kooiker. “My long career in the food industry, in flour production at General Mills and meat processing at Hormel Foods, allows me to bring another, unique perspective to the water board.”

John and his wife Kathleen have been married for 47 years and have two grown daughters, two sons-in-law, and five grandchildren, all living in Ohio. Now retired, John spends his free time golfing, sailing, bicycling, hiking, playing pickle ball and gardening. When he can, he likes to travel and spend time with the grandkids. He is active at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church where he is a lector, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Every spring and fall, he assists his wife, Kathleen, with Osceola Children’s Theatre productions by building sets and props for the plays, as well as operating the stage lights.

John was appointed to the Osceola Water Board in 2025 to complete the term of Dr. James Kimball. If you see John out and about in town, please take a moment to stop and congratulate him, and thank him for serving on the Board.