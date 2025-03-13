Clarke High School Welcomes Long Standing Leader for the District

The incoming high school principal isn’t necessarily a new face in the Clarke Community School District, but she’s looking forward to taking on a new adventure in the 2025-26 school year.

Ruby Clyde came to the Clarke Community School District in 2001, her first placement after earning her Elementary Education degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and she’s been making a difference with Clarke students and staff ever since. For eight years, she taught first grade at Clarke Elementary, drawn to the younger students and getting to be the one to teach them their “firsts” such as reading, writing, and introducing valuable behavior expectations. After that, she spent one year teaching kindergarten, developing a new respect.

“I taught kindergarten for only one year and, wow,” said Clyde. “Those teachers deserve every shout-out they can get.”

Ruby’s next step was as a sixth-grade teacher, where she spent five years, sometimes teaching all subjects, sometimes teaching just math, but always doing what needed to be done and putting the students first. Clyde earned her administration degree in 2010 and was ready for the next opportunity Clarke Schools had to offer. She became a Success Coach, acting as a behavior interventionist at every level within the district for the next five years. When the associate principal position became available, she knew she was ready after stepping in as interim principal for both the high school and the middle school during that same year.

Throughout the school district Ruby Clyde has earned a reputation as a relationship builder and problem solver, and she hopes to bring that same energy to her new role.

“I am excited to continue to foster strong relationships with Clarke High School students and families while raising academic expectations,” said Clyde. The goal is to challenge and support our students while ensuring they are prepared for success in life beyond high school.”

With a long career at Clarke Community Schools, Ruby Clyde is uniquely positioned and incredibly prepared to step into the role on July 1st, ready to lead on day one.

“I couldn’t be happier that I’m taking the next steps in my professional journey here,” said Clyde. “Clarke Schools have always felt like home to me, and I am grateful to be a part of this community.”

If you’d like more information on Ms. Clyde or activities at Clarke High School, please reach out to the district office at 801 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA 50213, or phone: (641) 342-6505.